Shafqat Mahmood visits IBCC Afshan S. Khan

Islamabad : The Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood accompanied with Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram, Federal Secretary Farah Hamid Khan and Additional Secretary Mohyuddin Wani visited the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) Secretariat, here.

Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, secretary IBCC briefed about functions, activities, priorities and future plans of IBCC. During the briefing the Minister desired to make efforts for uniform academic session from August 2021 and to conduct secondary and higher secondary examinations in May-June, like other countries of the world.

He also appreciated the idea of introduction of Alternative to Practical (ATP) alogn with theory examinations of SSC and HSSC. He also desired the conduct of examinations through MCQs and technology based assessment. He also desired to introduce standard examination at middle level. He assured that ministry would provide training through Pakistan Institute of Education to all Boards’ officers and assessors to enhance their evaluation skills. He emphasised to minimise rote learning and upgrade the system of evaluation to create analytical thinking and reasoning among the students. The minister nister also emphasised that high achievers students of SSC and HSSC should be invited to Islamabad for their grooming and meeting with the President of Pakistan. The Secretary IBCC briefed the mnister about various initiatives to automate all services to facilitate the students. He informed Minister that three lines for UAN are installed.

The minister directed to have due number of IT Professionals in the IBCC for speedy disposal off its business. He appreciated the collection and delivery of documents by IBCC through courier services. The Minister has desired that in addition to the information of courier service to the applicants, a message should be sent from IBCC as well to give a sense of ownership of the documents to the students.