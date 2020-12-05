SA team doctor worried about team ‘bubble’ breach after England match postponed

CAPE TOWN: South Africa’s team doctor said Friday he was concerned about a possible breach of the team’s bio-secure ‘bubble’ after the first One-day International against England was postponed because a South African player tested positive for Covid-19.

The postponement announcement was made just over an hour before Friday’s day-night match was due to start at Newlands in Cape Town.

Dr Shuaib Manjra said he was “surprised” by the positive test. New tests will now be conducted on Saturday ahead of what is now planned as the opening encounter in the three-match series in Paarl on Sunday.

There would be further tests after the planned second match in Cape Town on Monday, ahead of the scheduled final match on Wednesday.

“We will re-test all our players and hotel staff on Saturday and await the results and determine a course of action,” he said.

He did not speculate on whether the three matches would be able to go ahead if there were further positive tests.

“This test has surprised us because we had confidence in the bio-secure environment,” said Dr Manjra.

He said the new infection had occurred since the players and staff went into what was regarded as a secure ‘bubble’ ahead of the series.

“There has been some kind of breach which we’ve investigated in great detail to try and determine where this happened, by speaking to the player and looking at security camera footage.”

Manjra admitted that the England camp had expressed concern that both squads were staying in the same hotel in Cape Town, near the Newlands ground.

“England is questioning the confidence they have in the bio-secure environment - and rightfully so. We respect that concern and have met with the England medical teams,” he said.

Ashley Giles, managing director of England men’s cricket, said the health and safety of the England players and management was the number one priority.

“The England party will remain at is base in Cape Town on Friday and Saturday and we are hopeful that the three-match series will be played before we depart next Thursday,” Giles said in a statement.

Dr Manjra dismissed what a team spokesperson said was a rumour that at least one South African player had left the hotel without authorisation.