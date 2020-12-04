Will see you in four years: Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, who lost the US election 2020 to Democrat Joe Biden, earlier this week hinted at running for the president again in 2024.

Trump made the comments in a gathering of Republicans at the White House where, according to a video, dozens of people were crowded inside without masks.

“It’s been an amazing four years,” the Republican president said, to much applause from the audience. “We’re trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years.”

This is the first time Trump has spoken publicly about the presidential bid for 2024. His comments also showed he seemed to have understood he has lost the US election 2020.

The video was shared on Twitter by Andrew Solender, a Forbes journalist, and was filmed by the Republican National Committee (RNC) member from Oklahoma, Pam Pollard.

Dozens of people were seen standing closely together in the video, crammed inside the White House’s Cross Hall, but without masks while coughing could be heard in the background.