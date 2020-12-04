‘Queen’ of Jati Umra unnerved after mini-Multan Jalsa: Firdous

LAHORE: Punjab CM’s Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the ‘queen’ of Jati Umra and her political bandwagon are unnerved after the mini-Multan Jalsa.

In a statement Thursday, she said the ‘queen’ and her slaves are in a state of self-deception and fear while the ‘darling prince’ is sitting pretty. Those who staged political jugglery are soon going to become a laughing stock, she added.

The recent BBC Hard Talk programme interview of international money-launderer Ishaq Dar is self-evident about their falsehood and facts, she added. Dar spoke the truth out of fear and Sharifs politics has been exposed again, she said. Those who looted Pakistan for 30 long years are not leaders but looters and the 220 million people can never forget the loot and plunder of the families of the ‘prince’ and the ‘queen’. She said the PDM was endangering lives by holding public meetings and advised the opposition to avoid spreading corona as the situation is becoming grave with each passing day and the number of patients is increasing.

Around 727 confirmed cases were reported and 25 persons died during the last 24 hours, she added. Holding public meetings in this situation is enmity with the masses but opposition is only interested in saving its looted money.