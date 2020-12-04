Free-medical camp arranged

PESHAWAR: The Health Department arranged a free medical camp at Munda Mullagori area of the Mohmand district on Thursday.

Mobile Hospital Programme Manager Dr Wisal Mahmood organized the camp on the directives of Director-General of Health, Dr Mohammad Niaz.

A surgeon from Peshawar district, a dental specialist, a doctor and a family doctor examined the patients.

Every effort was made to provide free medicine to the people and the poor as well as to the patients who were given medicines, tests, causation and family planning services.

A total of 1,306 patients were examined free of cost. Of them 471 were females, 312 males and 523 children.