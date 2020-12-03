KPRA collects Rs8.79 billion by November

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has generated revenue of Rs8.79 billion by November in fiscal year 20-21 which is 60 percent higher than last years’ comparative figures Rs5.5 billion.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra in a tweet said that November revenue of Rs2.89 billion was a record, the highest ever in a single month and gave credit to the outstanding team of KPRA officials.

He said that KPRA remained on track to achieve fiscal 20-21 target of Rs20 bln, which would double revenue from 2 years ago. “Last year, KPRA achieved 64% year-on-year growth, the best in the country,” he said Jhagra said that Infrastructure Development Cess was an area identified with increased potential; expanding collection points contributed Rs.600 million vs Rs70 millions same time last year. “Overall growth has been achieved despite tax rate reductions,” he said.

He said that improved tax collection means improved benefits for citizens, adding universal health insurance programme is possible because Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is more confident in its revenue collection capacity.