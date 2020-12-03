Unemployed

After the government announced a countrywide lockdown following the Covid-19 outbreak, many people lost their only source of income. Many households had to ask their domestic workers to leave as they were unable to pay their monthly salaries. Now, we see a large number of people out on the streets, begging for money.

These people have been forced to beg because they have no other place to go to. Our government needs to pay attention to this serious issue and do something to create job opportunities for the people.

Asmat Sarwat

Karachi