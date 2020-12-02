Opp using provocative language to incite violence: CM aide

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister on Science and Technology and Information Technology Ziaullah Khan Bangash on Tuesday said that corrupt leadership of opposition parties have once again failed to make an impressive show in Multan rally.

He said that opposition gatherings would only put lives of people in danger as health experts have warned about severity of Covid-19 second wave and advised observing standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the pandemic. He said that people had rejected anti-state rhetoric of opposition leaders who only wanted chaos and disturbance in the country.

Ziaullah Bangash said frustrated opposition alliance of 11 parties were now using provocative language to incite violence to fulfill their hidden agenda. He said that PTI government was fulfilling its pledges, economy was showing positive signs and steps being taken to control inflation and facilitate people.