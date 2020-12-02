close
Wed Dec 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
December 2, 2020

15 students test COVID-19 positive in Tank

Peshawar

A
APP
December 2, 2020

PESHAWAR: Fifteen students of two government schools in district Tank have been tested positive to coronavirus infection, said a notification issued by DHO office on Tuesday.

The notification signed by District Health Officer Tank, Dr. Ihsan Bettani stated that 15 new corona cases have been reported among students by Public Health Lab DI Khan in which 11 cases were reported from Government Higher Secondary School Gomal Bazar and four cases from Government High School Tajori.

The DHO recommended for closure of both the schools, disinfection spray and micro smart lockdown in the houses from where the cases reported.

Latest News

More From Peshawar