Wed Dec 02, 2020
AFP
December 2, 2020

China’s lunar probe lands on Moon

World

AFP
December 2, 2020

Beijing: An unmanned Chinese spacecraft landed on the Moon Tuesday, state media reported, the latest milestone in a mission to collect samples from the lunar surface. The Chang’e-5 spacecraft "landed on the near side of the moon late Tuesday," the Xinhua report said, citing the China National Space Administration.

