close
Tue Dec 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2020

Cold, dry forecast

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
December 1, 2020

LAHORE : Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.

Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped to -09°C while in Lahore, it was 8.4°C and maximum was 25°C.

Latest News

More From Lahore