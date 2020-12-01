Cold, dry forecast

LAHORE : Cold and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country.

Monday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Kalam where mercury dropped to -09°C while in Lahore, it was 8.4°C and maximum was 25°C.