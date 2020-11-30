Woman stabbed to death

KASUR: A married woman was stabbed to death near Mianwala village on Sunday.

Accused Faqir Hussain and his accomplices entered a house and allegedly killed Shahadat Ali’s wife Hameedan Bibi over some issue. Police have started investigation.

BOOKED FOR STEALING ELECTRICITY: Police Sunday registered cases against several persons, including owners of Makkah City Housing Colony for allegedly stealing electricity.

The accused were allegedly stealing electricity and supplying to the residents of the colony and receiving Rs 3,000 per house. To it, cases were registered against several persons, including owners of Makkah City Housing Colony at Mustafabad area. Younis Ali of Makkah City, Munawar Hussain, Ibrahim, Mukhtar of Sarhali Road, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Shahid, Ali Muhammad of Daftooh, Asghari Bibi of Lail, wife of Sher Muhammad Hal, Amina Bibi of Sirhali Kalan and Manzoor Hussain of Lakhnike were also booked under the same charges.

TWO KILLED IN ACCIDENT: Two minor cyclists were killed in an accident here on Sunday.

Reportedly, 10-year-old Owais and eight-year-old Zain were riding a bicycle when a tractor-trolley hit them near Rusa Bazaar, killing them on the spot.

MINOR BOY SEXUALLY ASSAULTED: A minor boy was sexually assaulted near Bahrwal village here.

Accused Thaqleen alias Sakhawat took a 12-year-old boy to a deserted place and allegedly sexually assaulted him.

Meanwhile, Sajid Ali’s wife Samreen was allegedly abducted by accused Shakeel near Dholan Chak 7. Police have registered a case.