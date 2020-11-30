tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Wife of Muhammad Firdaus Khan died on Sunday. She was later laid to rest in the family’s ancestral graveyard in Amankot in Nowshera district.
A large number of people from all walks of life attended her funeral prayer.
The deceased was mother of Javed Iqbal, ex-secretary Workers Welfare Board, Farooq Anwar, former MD of SIDB, Tariq Anwar of Pearl Enterprises, Maqsood Anwar of Saif CNG Sakhakot, and Arif Firdaus.