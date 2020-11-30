close
Mon Nov 30, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
November 30, 2020

Obituary

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 30, 2020

PESHAWAR: Wife of Muhammad Firdaus Khan died on Sunday. She was later laid to rest in the family’s ancestral graveyard in Amankot in Nowshera district.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended her funeral prayer.

The deceased was mother of Javed Iqbal, ex-secretary Workers Welfare Board, Farooq Anwar, former MD of SIDB, Tariq Anwar of Pearl Enterprises, Maqsood Anwar of Saif CNG Sakhakot, and Arif Firdaus.

Latest News

More From Peshawar