Mon Nov 30, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
November 30, 2020

'Focus on women's uplift'

Lahore

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz has said the government is committed to engage women in the work force. The department's online campaign for the protection of women's rights is underway. The new online edition of "Aurat Baa-Ikhtiar Hay" is available on the website of women development department. Awareness about legislation for women and government initiatives is being provided here.

