Sun Nov 29, 2020
November 29, 2020

3 funeral workers fired over Maradona coffin photos

November 29, 2020

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: Three funeral workers have been fired for posing for photos alongside the body of soccer star Diego Maradona shortly before his funeral.

The images distributed across social media created outrage, even death threats, across a nation that venerated Maradona, who died Wednesday of a heart attack at age 60. Tens of thousands lined up for a chance to file past his body at the nation’s presidential palace on Thursday.

Claudio Fernández confirmed to Radio Diez that he’d lost his job at the Pinier funeral home, along with his son Ismael and Claudio Medina.

