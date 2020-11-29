Five more test positive for Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The number of confirmed Covid-19 infected patients reached 1245 after five more tested positive for the disease on Saturday.

According to Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan, District Health Officer Dr Gulman Shah and Qazi Medical Complex Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Zahid Khan said that the number of patients infected by the fatal Covid-19 were increasing with each passing day since the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. They said that people were not following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly, which led to the spike in coronavirus cases. With the news case, they said the number of confirmed infected patients reached 1245 while 1112 had recovered so far. The officials appealed the people to observe SOPs, including wearing facemasks, social distancing and adopt other safety steps to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the area and save precious lives.