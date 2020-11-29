National U19 Cricket: Saim,Ghazi hit centuries for Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Sindh dominated the opening day of the National Under-19 Cricket Championship final at the KRL Stadium against Northern courtesy to superb centuries by Saim Ayub (108) and Ghazi Ghouri (100 not out).

Opting to bat first, Sindh reached a daunting 461 for 6 in 83 overs by the close of play Saturday.

Openers Mubashir Nawaz and Saim gave a 73-run start. Mubashir scored 41 off 40 balls, which included eight boundaries. Saim, who top-scored with a 142-ball 108, struck 12 fours and two sixes. He knitted a 94-run partnership for the second wicket with Rizwan Mehmood, who scored 44 off 75 balls, hitting six fours.

Ghazi Ghouri who batted at number six struck a quickfire unbeaten 100 off 89 balls, which included eight fours and a six.

The other notable performances with the bat came from Kashif and Adeel who scored 66 and 64 runs respectively. Kashifâ€™s innings included 10 boundaries while Adeelâ€™s 61 ball innings was studded with six fours.

For Northern, Zaman Khan picked three wickets for 109 runs, while Mehran Mumtaz grabbed two wickets.

Scores in brief: Sindh 461-6, 83 overs (Saim Ayub 108, Ghazi Ghouri 100 not out, Kashif Ali 66, Adeel Meo 64, Rizwan Mehmood 44, Mubashir Nawaz 41; Zaman Khan 3-109).