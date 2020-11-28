IHC moved against appointment of PSEB MD

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued notices to respondents on a petition against the appointment of Usman Nasir as Managing Director of Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB).

Justice Amir Farooq conducted the hearing.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer told that court that Usman Nasir was a nephew of former minister for information technology Dr. Khalid Maqbool. He said that legal procedure had not been followed in his appointment and prayed the court to declare his appointment as void.