Pesco conducts operation in Sheikhan feeder area

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) following directives of the chief executive carried out an operation on Friday in the areas of 11 KV Sheikhan feeder of Pesco College Town sub division against illegal consumption of electricity.

During the operation, the Pesco task force teams accompanied by police removed more than 16 direct hooks in the area and sought legal action against the power pilferers. One span LT conductor was removed that was used for direct hooks.

Pesco said the drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks would continue in the province and warned the consumers to refrain from illegal consumption in the larger interest of the nation.

Due to this illegal practice Pesco has to face financial losses and the general public faces inconvenience of frequent power breakdowns.