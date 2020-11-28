close
Sat Nov 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2020

Pakistan National Squash Championship postponed

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 28, 2020

KARACHI: The $1000 Texas Chicken Pakistan National Squash Championship has been postponed.

This championship was scheduled in Karachi from December 1-4 but got postponed due to a ban on indoor sports activities by the provincial government.

Sindh government has imposed a ban on indoor sports activities till January next year due to increase in covid-19 cases in the province.

“The venue of the event was Fleet Club. The administration has closed the club,” said a source.

“The president of Sindh Squash Association, which was the organisers of the event, had managed a sponsorship for the event. “This was to be the sixth international satellite event in Karachi this year,” said the source.

Latest News

More From Sports