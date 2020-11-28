Belgium tries Iranian diplomat

ANTWERP, Belgium: An Iranian diplomat went on trial in Belgium on Friday accused of plotting to bomb an Iranian opposition rally outside Paris, in a case that has stoked tensions with Tehran. Assadollah Assadi, formerly based in Vienna, faces a 20-year prison term if convicted of being behind the attack thwarted in June 2018.

Assadi, 48, refused to appear in the dock, claiming immunity but, as he was arrested in Germany and his diplomatic accreditation was in Austria, Belgian prosecutors believe they have the right to proceed. The trial was to continue with the lawyer, Dimitri de Beco, representing his client.