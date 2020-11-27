Governor Sarwar rules out govt-allies discord

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar launched “Winter Appeal” campaign to provide winter clothes to 50,000 poor children. He also announced the opening of the Governor's House Cafe, Qur’an Garden and Corona Heroes Wall for families daily from 11am to 6pm.

Talking to the media, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that Chaudhry brothers were standing with the government. All misunderstandings have ended with the Prime Minister’s meeting with them, he said. As per the law, Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz will be released on parole, said Sarwar.

He said that the “Winter Appeal” campaign had been started under the supervision of Mrs Perveen Sarwar, Vice-Chair of Sarwar Foundation. In connection with this campaign, jackets and warm clothes were distributed among the children.

Answering the questions of the media, the governor said the government was moving forward with its allies; the alliance was not going to break and it would complete its term. Ch Sarwar said the Prime Minister had visited Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, all misunderstandings had been cleared and the relations between the two parties would be stronger than before, he added.

To another question, Ch Sarwar said that survival was mandatory for politics. Therefore, the opposition parties should first focus on protecting the people’s lives that are more precious than politics. The governor said that political parties had differences with each other but all parties were standing like a rock against Indian barbarism that India was committing in Kashmir and were exposing India in the world. He said that Governor’s House Cafe, Qur’an Garden and Corona Heroes Wall had been opened to families where inexpensive food items and better seating facilities were being provided to the people with all security measures.

I am happy to be launching a "Winter Appeal" today, Inshallah, we will provide winter clothes to poor children across Punjab, he said. Governor’s wife Parveen Sarwar said that Sarwar Foundation had provided winter clothes to deserving children who came here and after that the campaign would be extended to other cities of Punjab. In the first phase, we have set a target of providing jackets and other clothes for winter to 50,000 children.