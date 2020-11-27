MBS employees protest against non-payment salaries

Islamabad : Angry employees of Metro Bus Service (MBS) staged protest demonstration against non-payment of their salaries and threaten to come on roads if their outstanding dues were not cleared within 24-hours.

Hundreds of protesters gathered near IJP Road carrying banners and placards raising anti-government slogans on metro track on different points and stopped buses running between Rawalpindi and Islamabad, till the filing of this report on Thursday.

Majority of MBS employees working in different cadres have been deprived of their salaries for over three months while around 290 people who helped keep the service operational have also not been paid their salaries since June this year.

MBS Director Ms Shumaila told ‘The News’ that MBS has hired all employee “We have paid all dues to the private companies, so it is their duty to pay salaries of staff working with MBS,” she said.