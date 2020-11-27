Four held for uploading firing videos

LAHORE:Lahore Police Operations Wing arrested four persons on charges of firing into the air and uploading its videos on social media.

Nawankot police arrested three persons for firing into the air during a wedding ceremony. The accused, identified as Asad Nagra, Zarar Nagra and Shiraz Nagra, to made firing to spread fear and terror in the area and upload videos of its on social media. Similarly, Mughalpura police arrested a youth, Ahmed, son of Rashid Mobeen of Mughlpura, for firing into the air and uploading the pictures on social media.

Police recovered four rifles, a gun and a pistol and hundreds of bullets from the possession of the arrested accused. Fire: A fire broke out in a cycle factory on Chuhan Road at Sanda on Thursday. The cause of the fire was stated to be a short circuit. Firefighters extinguished it after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the incident.