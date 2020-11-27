JI holds govt responsible for energy, flour crises

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami has held the government responsible for energy, sugar and wheat flour crises in country.

JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch, while addressing a meeting of Milli Yakjehti Council and party office-bearers at Mansoora Thursday, said that incomprehensible delay in import of LNG caused nation a loss of Rs122 billion while the government was unable to control the steep rise in gas prices due to shortage.

He alleged that the government had robbed the poor of over Rs700 billion in the form of sugar, atta, power and gas crises so far without providing any relief to them. He alleged that the PTI government had burdened the poor with huge utility bills at a time when the industry and business sectors were suffering worst crises due to coronavirus spread. He said that had Islamic system been enforced in the country with its focus on Islamic economy, agriculture and industrial laws, the country would have become stronger and in a leading position among the Muslim world.