JI to hold fourth protest rally in Dir on 29th

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami will hold the fourth protest rally in Lower Dir on November 29 (Sunday) under its ongoing campaign against inflation, unemployment and interest-based economy, said party’s secretary general Ameerul Azeem. In a statement issued Wednesday, he said huge gatherings during the three rallies in Bajaur, Buner and Mingora proved masses were not satisfied with the policies of the PTI government. The incapable rulers, he said, not only continued the policies of the previous governments, they brought further deterioration in key sectors. Considering the severity of the situation, he said, the JI had decided to mobilise the masses to put pressure on the government that it either should make sincere efforts to resolve the problems or get ready to go home. Meanwhile, JI Deputy Ameer Liaqat Baloch said economy had almost collapsed due to ill-planning of the rulers and the government was in full control of the feudal lords, agents of imperialistic forces and mafias. The prices of basic commodities, he said, touched the skies and people were starving because they lost buying power due to unavailability of earning opportunities in the market. In the prevailing crises, he said, the government and mainstream opposition parties had turned a blind eye to plight of the masses.