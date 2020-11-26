Campaign to buy products from shops display rate lists

Islamabad : The social activists especially youngsters from different universities have launched a social awareness campaign to convince the people to buy products from only those shops that display updated official rate lists in line with the directives of the government.

The social media tools are being used to promote this campaign that may help control over pricing that has become one of the major concerns for the general public.

Fakhir Rizvi, a media consultant with PM’s Kamyab Jawan Programme, in his social media message urged the people to avoid buying products from those shops where official rate lists are not displayed in violation of trade rules. The local administration of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has directed the shopkeepers to display price lists of essential items at prominent places on superstores and shops for convenience of the consumers.

Zahoor Ahmad, a student, said, “The people are already facing record price hike despite having limited financial resources. But the shopkeepers are adding fuel to fire by charging extra money especially on household products.”

He said: “At least the consumers should have the will that if shopkeepers are violating laws by not displaying rate lists then they should boycott them once for all.”

“In the civilized societies the consumers associations play their vital role to control price hike. We should also follow it and constitute strong and effective consumers bodies otherwise we will continue to face this kind of situation,” he said.

Rana Jabbar, a social activist, said the shopkeepers are bound to display rate boards of white color according to prescribed size and design. He said: “The government should keep vigil over the shopkeepers but the general public should also fulfill its responsibilities. The consumers should ask for the rate list and if shopkeepers hesitate to provide it then they should not only boycott them but also report this violation to the local administration.”