White Corolla gang ringleader gets 32-year jail term

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sentenced the ringleader of the infamous White Corolla gang, which was involved in robbing passengers arriving at the Karachi airport, to a collective 32 years in jail.

Ali Eidan was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, shoot-out with the police and possessing an illegal weapon. According to the prosecution, the gang that used a white Corolla robbed passengers arriving at the Jinnah International Airport from other cities of the country or overseas.

During snap-checking on January 20, 2018, police spotted the car and signalled it to stop near the Pakistan Air Force Base Faisalâ€™s gate on Sharea Faisal.

But the suspects, who wore police uniforms to deceive the public and the law enforcers, opened fire on the officials. A rickshaw also came within the line of fire, resulting in injuries to the vehicleâ€™s driver and his two passengers. Police continued to chase the suspects and managed to arrest Eidan.

As for his accomplices, Arfeen managed to escape while Babar was killed. The trial was conducted at the judicial complex inside the Central Jail Karachi. After recording the evidences and the final arguments from both sides, the ATC XVI judge pronounced the verdict that had been reserved in a previous hearing.

The judge observed that the prosecution had successfully proved the charges against Eidan. The judge also imposed a collective fine of Rs210,000 on the accused. Defaulting on its payment would mean serving an additional collective imprisonment of 21 months.

The judge also issued a perpetual warrant for the arrest of Arfeen, keeping the case against him on dormant. According to the prosecution, the case will reopen after the arrest or the surrender of the absconding accused.

Two FIRs had been lodged against the gang at the Sharea police station under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty), 400 (punishment for belonging to gang of dacoits), 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) and 322 (manslaughter) of the Pakistan Penal Code, read with Section 23(i)A of the Sindh Arms Act.