Israel adds Saudi Arabia to Covid green list

JERUSALEM: Israel´s health ministry added the kingdom to its list of coronavirus "green" countries, exempting returning travellers from quarantine. The health ministry on Tuesday confirmed that Saudi Arabia had been added to the safe list a day earlier. The confirmation comes a day after Israeli media reported Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu trip to Saudi Arabia. "The process is very simple and it happens once every two weeks," health ministry director general Hezi Levi told public broadcaster Kan on Tuesday morning. "On the previous list Saudi Arabia was red," he said. "The morbidity rates decreased. It´s now green. "It has nothing to do with anyone´s visit to any country."