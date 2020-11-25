Siraj submits resolution in Senate Sectt for Dr Afia’s release

ISLAMABAD: JI Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq has submitted a resolution in the Senate Secretariat asking the government make sincere efforts for release of Dr Afia Siddiqui, who is imprisoned in US for long.

In the resolution, the JI Ameer drew attention of the government towards delay in release of daughter of Pakistan, Dr Afia Siddiqui. Sirajul also referred to a resolution unanimously adopted by Senate on November 15, 2018.