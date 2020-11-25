AI products exhibition starts

Islamabad: Two-day international workshop and exhibition of products of artificial intelligence developed and marketed by various institutions of Pakistan kicked off at Comstech on Tuesday.

Coordinator General, Comstech, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Chancellor, Sir Syed CASE Institute of Technology, Dr. Shoab A. Khan and Chairman and Group CEO – Interactive Group, Dr. Shahid Mahmud addressed the inaugural session of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Iqbal said that the paradigm of development has changed and now we have to invest in human resources to accelerate the development of the country. He urged that now its time to fund innovation and create centers of excellence in artificial intelligence.

Dr. Iqbal highlighted the role of Comstech in science diplomacy and informed about the recent launch of Comstech Consortium of Excellence, a joint initiative of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan and Comstech.

Dr. Shoab A. Khan talked about the current status and use of the artificial intelligence in his opening remarks. He highlighted the importance of the AI and briefed about the use and benefits of this technology in general and in the area of healthcare.

He stressed the need to have a policy and strategy to nurture, adopt, develop, and implement AI in Pakistan to ultimately reap the benefits of this technology. Dr. Shahid highlighted the importance of the artificial intelligence and its impact on the world.

He mentioned that how AI technologies are changing the world. Dr. Shahid said that technology billionaire individuals are rich than many countries in the world due to the application of these modern technologies.

He urged that Pakistan must have strategy to trigger the potential of artificial intelligence. On the exhibition floor 11 exhibitors from Pakistan have their AI products on display and eight researchers have their products, ideas poster presentation.

The workshop consists upon six technical sessions, which were being conducted by eighteen experts from Pakistan, United Kingdom, and Austria. The workshop was being attended by a large audience virtually from OIC member states and a certain number of people were attending it in-person at Comstech Auditorium as per COVID Standard Operating Procedures. This workshop and exhibition would conclude on November 25.