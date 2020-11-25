IA expo held

Islamabad : The paradigm of development changed and now we have to invest in human resources to accelerate the development of the country, said Dr M Iqbal Choudhary, coordinator general of Comstech.

He stated this while addressing inaugural session of 2-day International Workshop and Exhibition of products of artificial intelligence (AI) held at OIC Commission on Science and Technology (Comstech) here Tuesday.

Iqbal Choudhary stressed that it is time to fund innovation in centers of excellence in artificial intelligence. He highlighted the role of Comstech in science diplomacy and briefed about recent launch of Comstech Consortium of Excellence, a joint initiative of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan and Comstech.

Chancellor, Sir Syed CASE Institute of Technology, Dr Shoaib A Khan, highlighted the importance of AI and discussed the use and benefits of this technology in general and in the area of healthcare.

Dr Shahid Mahmud, Chairperson and CEO, Interactive Group, talked about the importance of artificial intelligence and its impact on the world. He said that AI technologies are changing the world. He said that technology billionaire individuals are rich than many countries in the world due to the application of these modern specialties.