The government has decided to close all education institutions from November 26. These institutes have been instructed to conduct online classes for now. It is important to ask whether the government is ready to address the issues students face when an academic session is shifted to virtual learning. When the country was fighting against the first wave of the virus and education institutions were shut down as a precautionary measure, many students complain about connectivity problems in their areas. Also, a majority of people couldn’t attend online classes since they didn’t have smartphones and laptops. Students will have to wait and see whether the government learnt any lessons from previous experiences. It must devise strategies to redress grievances of students as well as teachers.

Aamir Ali

Shikarpur