Iqbal’s poetry helps boost Pak-Iran ties

LAHORE:Iranian Consulate General Muhammad Raza Nazri has said that the teachings of Allama Iqbal are just like a bridge between Pakistan and Iran and both the neighbours share a great history of helping each other.

He was addressing a seminar organised by Punjab University on “Allama Iqbal and relations between Pakistan and Iran” at PU’s Al Raazi Hall here on Tuesday. Addressing the seminar, Raza Nazri said that the teachings of Allama Iqbal had played important role in strengthening the relations between the both countries. He said that Iqbal’s teachings had left strong effects on the world. He said that Iqbal was popular at every city, village and town of Iran.

Addressing the seminar, Prof Niaz Ahmed said that Pakistan and Iran were just like a family. He said that the Muslim world must integrate their resources and utilise them for the betterment of humanity.

He said that the Muslims must review the international scenario and strengthen relations with each other. He said although the Muslims were facing a lot of challenges but we also had a lot of resources to cope with these challenges.

He said that PU was also establishing the Regional Integration Centre with such aims and objectives. Pro VC Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar said, “It was honour for us that Allama Iqbal belonged to Pakistan. We must promote bilateral relations with Iran. Allama Iqbal gave us the lesson to live with the honour.” Dr Mumtaz Anwar Ch said that the poetry of Allama Iqbal gave us guidance to improve our economic situation. Dr Qamar Ali Zaidi said that the thoughts of Allama Iqbal had staged revolutions in politics and various societies. Dr Zahid Munir Amir said that Allama Iqbal’s poetry had been translated in many languages. Dr Muhammad Kamran, Dr Moeen Nizami, Dr Muhammad Nasir and others also spoke. Faculty members and students participated in the event.

exams postponed: In the light of instructions of NCOC, Punjab University has postponed the examinations of BA/BSc and Associate Degree Part-1 and 2 which were scheduled to begin from 26 November, 2020 while the examinations of MA/MSc Part-1, scheduled to begin from 23 December, have also been postponed. A PU spokesman said that new schedule for the examinations would be announced later.

100pc pass IPH MPhil exam: All the 10 students of the Institute of Public Health (IPH) appeared in MPhil (Community Medicine) Part-II examination 2019 held in September, 2020, have passed the exam.

IPH Dean Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir congratulated the successful candidates and said that 100 per cent pass result of IPH students in the exam conducted by the University of Health Sciences reflected the hard work of the faculty members and high standards of education as well as research work in the institute.

art work: The students from the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences of the University of Home Economics (UHE) organised annual display of their final year’s project.

The projects included decorative and commercial furniture pieces for interior designing. Due to prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, the annual exhibition was cancelled and students were asked to display their projects for evaluation in academic lab.

pHA: Under the Lahore beautification project, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) is going to display the paintings by famous artists of the country on billboards on the main roads of the City. Addressing a press conference at PHA Headquarters, Jilani Park here Tuesday, PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gillani said the paintings of famous artists of the country will be displayed on the billboards on the main roads.