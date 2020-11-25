Dr Yasmin Rashid orders Mobile Health Units to increase number of services

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed increase in the number of services provided by Mobile Health Units.

During a meeting on Tuesday, she said all Mobile Health Units must be fully functional. She said The Mobile Health Units must visit the far-flung areas in Punjab. She said the hiring on the vacant positions in the Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) must be started immediately on merit. The company is providing services in specified districts and the government is working to improve its performance, she said.

The provincial health minister said that Mobile Health Units would also be used for a number of purposes, including routine EPI, polio vaccination services and sample collection for COVID-19. The minister reviewed the performance of the PHFMC presented by its MD Arshad Usmani. She said the PHFMC must present a balance sheet of all the expenses incurred and a complete audit of the accounts shall be initiated.

The performance of the PHFMC management team in each district would be reviewed in detail very soon, she said. The patient referral system would be used through PHFMC as well as Mobile Health Units. Complete statistics of the people utilising Mobile Health Services must be submitted in detail, she directed the authority concerned. She said Mobile Health Units would be very effective in increasing immunisation coverage in the far-flung areas and they must be used for maximum advantage.