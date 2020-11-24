US drafts list of 89 China firms with military ties

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is close to declaring that 89 Chinese aerospace and other companies have military ties, restricting them from buying a range of US goods and technology, according to a draft copy of the list seen by media. The list, if published, could further escalate trade tensions with Beijing and hurt US companies that sell civil aviation parts and components to China, among other industries. Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China “firmly opposes the unprovoked suppression of Chinese companies by the United States.” What the United States is doing severely violates the principle of market competition and international norms for trade and investment that the US claims to uphold, he added. Chinese companies have always operated in accordance with the law and strictly follow local laws and regulations when operating overseas, including in the US, Zhao said.