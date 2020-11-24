close
Tue Nov 24, 2020
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2020

Woman, daughter hit to death

Lahore

Our Correspondent
November 24, 2020

LAHORE:A woman and her daughter were killed by a speeding vehicle on Band Road in the Gujjarpura police limits Monday. The victims have been identified as Musarrat Bibi, 37, and her daughter Anam, 7. They were crossing the road near Karol Ghati when a speeding vehicle hit them. As a result, they received multiple injuries and died on the spot. The driver fled the scene. Police handed over bodies to victims' family.

