MDCAT syllabus okayed

Islamabad: The Pakistan Medical Commission has said the National Medical and Dental Academic Board has approved the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) syllabus based on identical topics.

On November 11, the Sindh High Court had directed the PMC to form an academic board and authority within 15 days to finalise the MDCAT syllabus and hold the test. The PMC board members met here to review FSc syllabus of the federal and provincial boards. They marked identical topics for the MDCAT syllabus.

It also discussed the proportion of different subjects in the last entry test and agreed to continue with it. The MDCAT will comprise 200 MCQs, including 80 of Biology, 60 of Chemistry, 40 of Physics and 20 of English.