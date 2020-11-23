Growing demand for fish increases roadside stalls in twin cities

ISLAMABD: The chilly nights of winter bring a large number of vendors to the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad from across the country, setting up roadside stalls to cater to the growing demand for raw and cooked fish of the residents who have flocked markets at the weekend to buy the exotic sea food.

Almost an equal number of cooked or raw fish stalls are set up in various markets of both the cities including Aabpara, Sitara, Melody, Jinnah Super, Commercial Market, Saddar, and at some long thoroughfares such as Murree Road.

Over six tonnes of fish of various kinds were brought to Ganjmandi Rawalpindi daily to meet demand emanating from various markets of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, Sagheer Ahmed- a wholesale dealer told this agency.

He said though around 7-8 types of fish were being consumed in the twin cities but at the present demand of two major kinds including ‘Mushka’ and ‘Kala Rahu’ were at the peak.

Sagheer said fish was also being supplied to the twin cities from other areas including Khanpur, Alipur and Rawal dams, Hassan Abdal, Karachi, Mandi Bahauddin as sellers directly bought the commodity from farms.

He foresaw 100 per cent increase in fish demand in both the cities during the next month when the temperature would drop drastically.

To a query, he said Mushka wholesale rate was around Rs5,000 per 40 kilograms whereas Kala Rahu rate was limited to Rs4,000 per kilogram.

Muhammad Rafique, a seller at Sitara Market sector G-7, said the consumption of fish in the Federal capital had increased manifold, adding, “This is the best time to earn a handsome profit from fish business.

“ He said, ‘’Rahu’’ was being sold at Rs600 per kg, ‘Tafi’ at Rs 700 per kg, ‘Mushka’ at Rs800 per kg and Finger fish at Rs 1,000. Rafique also pointed out the increasing number of stalls in Sitara Market and said with the start of this month, five more stalls had been set up in the area.

“I cannot restrain myself from eating fish thrice a week in winter due to its delicious taste,” said Shehroz Ahmed, a buyer at Melody Food Park.

He said during the winter season he used to visit Food Park for eating fish with his friends and family.

Describing the health benefits of Fish, Dr. Qasim Raza — a nutritionist said fish is rich in protein, vitamins, and nutrients that can help maintain blood pressure and cope with heart ailments. He said many studies had suggested for the consumption of fish two times a week for a healthy person.