Mon Nov 23, 2020
November 23, 2020

Imran fined for showing dissent

November 23, 2020

KARACHI: Central Punjab Second XI batsman Muhammad Imran Dogar has been fined 25 per cent of his match-fee for a level 1 offence relating to showing dissent against an umpiring decision during his side’s three-day Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Sindh at the TMC Ground in Karachi.

The incident happened on Saturday in the 37th over of the Central Punjab’s first innings when Imran showed his bat to the umpire after being given out LBW.

Imran was charged by on-field umpires Mir Dad and Majid Hussain for violating article 2.8 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Player support Personnel. Imran accepted the charge and the fine imposed by the match referee Tanvir Afzal Khan.

