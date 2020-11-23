Fakhar not leaving with team for New Zealand tour

LAHORE: Batsman Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tour to New Zealand as he is suffering from fever.

The decision to withdraw Fakhar from the tour was made keeping the health of the rest of the squad members as a top priority.

Fakhar was isolated in the team hotel in Lahore as soon as his condition was detected; the PCB medical panel is in touch with Fakhar.

Team Doctor Dr Sohail Saleem said: “Fakhar’s covid test report was received on Saturday which came out negative but today he picked up fever. As soon as his condition was reported, he was isolated from the rest of the squad in the team hotel. We are constantly monitoring his condition and remain hopeful of his quick recovery; however he is not fit to travel with the squad and as such has been withdrawn from the touring party.”

The Pakistan and Pakistan Shaheens squad will depart for New Zealand from Lahore in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The tests of other players were also negative.

Pakistan will play against New Zealand three T20Is and two Tests from December 18 to January 9.

After landing in New Zealand, the team and support staff will spend three days in isolation in Auckland. Following that, they will be tested again for coronavirus.

The team and officials will then be divided into different groups of 15 for their two-week quarantine period. Members of these groups will live separately and will not be allowed to interact with individuals of other groups until the quarantine period ends.