Seerat Week functions continue

BAHAWALPUR: Police personnel on Saturday took out a rally in connection with the Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen The rally led by Regional Police Officer Muhammad Zubair Khan started from District Police Lines and culminated at Police Club. DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera, SP Special Branch Habibullah Khan and SDPOs of City and Sadar circles also participated.

LALAMUSA: Deputy Commissioner Saif Anwar has said that we should follow the footprints of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) to get success here and hereafter.

He said this while addressing the Seerat Conference at the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry in connection with Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen Week on Saturday.

Chamber president Wahiduddin Tanda, Saeed Ahmed Gujrati, Prof Sarfraz Hussain, Sahibzada Ghulam Bashir Naqshbandi and others were also present.

FAISALABAD: Like other parts of the country, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad is celebrating the Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week.

In this connection, a series of programmes were being organised by the Office of the Senior Tutor University of Agriculture Faisalabad. A walk was also taken out from Admin Block to UAF Clock Tower in which a large number of students from different departments of the university participated.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan asked the people to follow the footprints of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) to get success here and hereafter.

Principal Officer Student Affairs Prof Dr Aftab Wajid said that the life and example of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW) was a beacon of light for humanity.

Senior Tutor Dr Abdul Naveed said that the week was being celebrated from November 16 to November 22.

Meanwhile, the district level Seerat quiz and speech competitions were held among the students of government schools in connection with the Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week.

KASUR: Different celebrations are being held in the district under the Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week here.

In this connection, a function was held at Chowk Kamal Chishti in which Deputy Commissioner Manzar Javed Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abid Hussain Bhatti, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Shabbir Hussain Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Qasim and others participated.

Similarly, Rescue 1122, Higher Education Department and other departments also organised functions.