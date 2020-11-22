Tank police seize 7 tons hashish, 60kg opium

TANK: Police seized huge quantity of drugs and arrested one person here on Saturday, an official said.

District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada told an emergency press conference that on a tip-off, a raiding party stopped a Mazda truck (LES-2902) for search near the Latif police check-post on Waziristan road. During search, the driver Muhammad Ghulam Farid, resident of Bahawalpur, was arrested after recovery of more than 7 tons of high-quality hashish and 60 kilograms of opium from the vehicle. A mobile phone was also recovered from the driver, through which the police have started the investigation process and he said the gang involved in the business would be brought to justice. He lauded the raiding team comprising DSP Headquarters Iqbal Baloch, SHO City Naqib Khan, and others and gave cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to them.