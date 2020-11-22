A lethal wave

The second wave of Covid-19 has arrived in our country and created a lot of challenges. The number of cases has been rising rapidly, but the people are not taking the virus seriously and are not following SOPs. If things get worse, our fragile healthcare system will collapse. Since there is no vaccine that can protect against the virus, the only solution to contain the spread of the virus is to follow SOPs.

Zain ud Din Kakar

Loralai