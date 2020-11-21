IHC seeks reply from Defence Ministry over Durrani’s plea

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought comments from the Defence Ministry on a petition filed by Lt-Gen (retd) Asad Durrani to remove his name from the Exit Control List (ECL)

The court remarked that the ministry had already stopped the pension and incentives of Durrani as punishment then why it still wanted his name on ECL.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of the IHC conducted hearing on the petition filed by Asad Durrani seeking travel permission.

Mr Durrani’s name was placed on the ECL on writing a controversial book and an inquiry was initiated against him.

During the hearing, Additional Attorney-General (AAG) Tariq Khokher said that he would apprise the court of the matter after taking instructions from the federation.

Justice Kiyani remarked that how the interior and defencse ministries were working. The petitioner's benefits and pensions had already been abolished as punishment, he said, adding the situation would be different if he was required to be sent to jail.

Justice Kiyani said that the Defence Ministry did not explain the reasons for keeping Durrani's name on the ECL. The bench remarked that no-one was taking interest in this case.

The court giving last opportunity to the ministry to submit written submissions adjourned the hearing until Dec 4.