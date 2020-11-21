Medical colleges entry test next Sunday

Islamabad: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has announced that the national Medical and Dental College Admission Test will take place on November 29 (Sunday).

The development comes almost a week after the Sindh High Court ordered the formation of the medical and dental education board and council under the PMC Amended Act, 2020, to develop syllabus for the test.

The National University of Medical Sciences will organise the test across the country.

The PMC announced that the students, who were issued admit cards and roll number slip ahead of the November 15 admission test, would be eligible to sit the November 29 test.

The test will comprise 200 multiple-choice question with the candidates given two hours to answer them in black and white. There will be no negative marking.

With each MCQ carrying five marks, the test will have 80 Biology questions, Chemistry 60, Physics 40 and English 20.