Children demand budget for protection of rights

Islamabad : The children’s clubs associated with the Society for Protection of Rights of the Child (SPARC) demanded that the federal and provincial governments allocate resources for protection of their rights.

The demand was made during a child rights presser and awareness walk on the Universal Children's Day here, where schoolchildren and child rights activists showed up in large numbers.

Carrying banners and placards with slogans for child rights, the participants marched on the road in front of the National Press Club.

Addressing the news conference, Laiba Abdul Sattar 13, called for better budgetary allocations for the protection of child rights.

She called for the development and introduction of mechanisms to bring the children’s voices to the decision-making process in line with the Article 12 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“A child friendly budget gives information on health, education, protection, justice and social welfare and it also indicates to examine and assess reprioritization of government expenditure towards service delivery to children,” she said.