Woman held for uploading her firing video

LAHORE:Liaquatabad police arrested a woman for uploading her video of firing into the air on social media. The arrested woman has been identified as Aysha. DIG Operations praised the Liaqatabad SHO for arresting the accused.

Body found: The mutilated body of a man, yet to be identified, was found in the Liaquatabad area on Friday. Police removed the body to morgue. Road accidents: At least 13 people died and 1,039 suffered injuries in road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 985 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Around 634 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals and 405 victims with minor injuries were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.

PHP: A meeting of the Punjab Highway Patrol discussed the issues, including road accidents, joint traffic management and security of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway.