HEC clears 24 MS, MPhil, PhD programmes of PU

LAHORE:In a major development, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has cleared 24 MS, MPhil and PhD programmes of Punjab University (PU) which were earlier halted or further intake of students was stopped.

Last year the HEC had halted four of its programmes while for 21 programmes Punjab University was directed to stop further intake of the students. However, following complete compliance report by PU, the HEC has now approved the status of the 24 programmes, whereas, one programme, PhD Polymer Technology, is still halted. According to the HEC observations, PU will stop further intake in this particular programme until the ratio becomes favourable. It is learnt that PU would soon offer admissions to the 24 approved programmes.

LCWU: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Friday.

According to a press release, under the MoU, the SSDO will provide technical support to LCWU in research projects and train the students of Mass Communication Department for effective implementation of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza and SSDO Executive Director Syed Kausar Abbas signed the MoU.

LGH:The recruitment process of special people has been started by Lahore General Hospital (LGH). According to a press release, 248 applications have been received for eight posts of different categories under the quota for special persons.