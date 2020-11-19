Compensating losses to farmers: Punjab extends crop insurance scheme to 27 districts

LAHORE: In order to compensate losses of farmers due to natural calamity and locust infestations, Punjab has extended crop insurance scheme to 27 districts during Rabi season 2020-21.

According to spokesperson of agriculture department, farmers have to bear huge losses due to unforeseen reasons like natural calamities and their hard work is wasted. To provide financial stability and protection to the farmers, the Punjab government launched a crop insurance scheme (Takaful) for the farmers following losses to growers in Kharif 2018. In view of benefits to farmers from the scheme, the provincial government first extended the scope of this scheme to 18 districts from Kharif 2019 and now it has been extended to 27 districts in Rabi 2020-21 in the interest of farmers, he added.

These districts include: Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Lodhran, Rahim Yar Khan, Faisalabad, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Narowal, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Kasur, Khanewal, Layyah, Mandi Bahauddin, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Okara, Vehari, Khushab, Jhang, Chiniot, Pakpattan, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali and Hafizabad. Under the programme, wheat, sunflower and canola farmers have started registration of insurance programme for claiming losses due to climate change, other natural calamities and locust infestation. Under the scheme, 100 percent subsidy is being given on insurance premium for farmers owning five acres of land while 50 percent subsidy is being given to farmers of 5 to 25 acres. An online system has also been introduced to ensure transparency in this connection. Crop Insurance (Takaful) Scheme is aimed at providing financial security to the farmers, he added.